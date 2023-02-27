Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – A woman allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis after he threatened to spread their sex tapes because she refused to sleep with him.

The unnamed woman, 28, is said to have attacked her partner, also 28, on Feb. 25, when they were at a hotel in Sibolga, North Sumatra, in Indonesia.

The woman was pictured in police detention with cable ties around her wrists. She has not yet been charged, according to reports.

According to police, the wild incident started when the boyfriend made advances on the woman but she “was not in the mood”.

Witnesses said the pair, who had been together for more than half a year, were not heard arguing. However, they heard the howls of pain from the man after his manhood was severed.

He was rushed to the hospital with blood loss and is currently in intensive care.

Sibolga Police Chief Taryono Rajarja said: “Based on the suspect’s statement, they had been in a relationship for around seven months. So, they made an appointment to meet at a hotel, then the man asked to have sex, after which the woman refused.

“When he was denied sex, the man threatened to spread the videos of their intimate activities. Then, when he was ready to take a shower, the suspect carried out the attack. She took a knife belonging to the man and cut off his penis.”

Evi Wahyuni Siregar, a receptionist at the hotel, said he did not hear any noise from the couple’s room until the incident happened.

He claimed the woman had approached him after the attack, requesting medical assistance for her partner, who was bleeding profusely at the scene.

His penis had reportedly been cut off.

The hotel worker said: “The woman admitted that they had checked in together. She said they were from Padang Sidempuan city, about to leave for Nias Island.”

Police Chief Taryono Rajarja added: “Doctors have given details of the injuries suffered by the man. We are waiting for a time to interview him.”