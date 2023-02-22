Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A woman has called out her friend who snatched her man after she introduced them to each other.

The aggrieved woman named Munira shared clips showing how close she and her friend – a model named Adeola Ariyo – were and how she introduced her friend to her boyfriend.

Adeola was also present at Munira’s baby shower as she prepared to welcome a child with her boyfriend.

Munira went on to share a number of videos showing Adeola joining her and her man on outings.

Now, Adeola is dating Munira’s baby daddy and Munira took to Instagram to detail the betrayal.

Munira also shared a screenshot of the scathing messages Adeola sent to her after starting a relationship with her man.

See below.