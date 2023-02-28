Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – A 29-year-old mother of two and her lover have been arrested and charged for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband, Bradley Singh, in South Africa.

The provincial SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, in a statement on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, said detectives arrested the accused, Lauretta Somone Ramrathan and her lover, Zale Wendel Leo Brock,37, on 24 February, following an intensive investigation.

The pair appeared before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on 27 February 2023 and were remanded into custody until Thursday, 2 March, in order to get sworn affidavits signed.

Bradley Singh’s body was found dumped in a pathway along 27th Avenue in Umhlathuzana, Chatsworth, in November last year. According to police, the 38-year-old had multiple stab wounds all over his body.

Bayview SAPS spokesperson said detectives worked around the clock to effect the arrests.

“His lifeless body was found on the morning of 21 November 2022, on a pathway on 27th Avenue in Umhlathuzana, Chatsworth. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds on the body. At the time of the incident, the motive appeared to be the robbery as the deceased’s cellphone and bag were nowhere to be found. As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim’s wife and her boyfriend were involved in the murder,” the statement read.

“Following an intensive investigation, detectives arrested Loretha Somone Ramrathan (29) and Zace Wendell Leo Brock (37) on 24 February 2023. The pair appeared before the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on 27 February 2023. They were remanded in custody until 02 March 2023 for a formal bail application.”

Lieutenant Colonel RP Pillay, station commander of SAPS Bayview, commended the team for their dedication and excellent detective skills used in securing the arrests of the perpetrators.

Singh, a father of two, was a diehard Liverpool supporter and loved playing football. He was employed at Hopewell Footwear and his family described him as a happy-go-lucky person who was extremely caring and quiet by nature, who loved watching football matches.

Sister of the deceased, Rooksanah Dawood, was in court for the first appearance of her brother’s alleged killers and said that she wants justice to prevail.

“My brother was a wonderful person and an amazing dad to both his children. His children were robbed of a father. We want the accused to get what they deserve and they should not be granted bail for this heinous criminal offence,” Dawood stated.