Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – A man dubbed a ‘witch doctor’ has been arrested after allegedly luring a woman to his apartment with the promise of doing a ‘cleansing ritual’.

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, was arrested last week after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in his apartment in Gwinnett County, around 20 miles north east of Atlanta.

Duluth police officers responded to the Berkeley Landing apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard regarding a sexual assault call at 11.15pm last Sunday.

The victim met with police outside his apartment and told them she had been raped by Shalgheen. A neighbor told WSB-TV they had seen multiple women going in and out of his apartment.

According to a police incident report the two first met on social media. ‘The victim described the suspect as a ‘witch doctor’ and initially went to his apartment to be ‘cleansed’ during a ‘ritual,’ it said.

The victim told police that after entering the apartment she was forced to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted.

An arrest warrant suggested that she sent him two online payments totaling $500 for his services as a witch doctor.

Police body cam footage showed officers raiding Shalgheen’s home later that night and arresting him. He appeared sitting on the steps outside the apartment in handcuffs.

‘We’re here to execute a search warrant. I’m going to have my copies here with me, and also, we got a search warrant for mucus swabs, DNA,’ one of the officers was heard telling Shalgheen.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on a $5,900 bond for two counts of rape, false imprisonment, theft by deception, and sexual battery.

Police are now asking additional people that may have been targeted by Shalgheen to come forward.