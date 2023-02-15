Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – President William Ruto is killing the country’s opposition because he wants to be a lifetime president like Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Siaya County senator Dr. Oburu Odinga has said.

Speaking over the weekend, Oburu, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, said Ruto is meeting opposition MPs and governors to make the country a one-party state in his bid to become lifetime President.

“He is trying to buy out the opposition MPs so he can change the Constitution,” Oburu said.

The 2010 constitution allows presidents to be in power for a maximum of two terms of five years.

Oburu spoke after a tense week in the opposition after Ruto met nine Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers and 30 Jubilee Party MPs who all resolved to work with Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

When meeting the lawmakers, Ruto said he wants to work with all leaders to fulfill the promises he made to Kenyans during his presidential campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST