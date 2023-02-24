Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, is among parliamentarians who met President William Ruto at State House on Friday.

Passaris, who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, was in high spirits when meeting Ruto who is the Commander of the Armed Forces.

Many Kenyans are wondering whether Passaris will be disciplined by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga since he had warned ODM leaders against meeting Ruto.

Currently, nine ODM lawmakers who met Ruto a fortnight ago are facing disciplinary action and they may be expelled from the party for meeting the Head of State.

The nine lawmakers who have been censured by ODM are Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Here are photos of Passaris meeting President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

