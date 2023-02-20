Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Rigathi Gachagua finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. When he took the Mt. Kenya Jubilee wing MPs to meet Ruto, he thought he could have them safely on his side as allies, since the region’s UDA MPs are in Ruto’s corner, not his. He quickly realized that the newcomers have very fast aligned to his boss’ side because of the kind of interests they are after, which means once again he is on his own.

This is what informed his statement yesterday that those joining their side now should take a back seat as priority will be given to those who were in Kenya Kwanza during the campaign. It was a reaction to the betrayal he is facing.

Behind the scenes, he has also been dealing with another bigger issue. Remember when he announced that the majority of the remaining appointments will go to Kikuyus? Well, it has been one disappointment after another, which has resulted in heated arguments between him and his boss.

As we speak, a new battle is shaping up regarding the upcoming deployment of ambassadors. Rigathi has insisted that in those stations which are currently held by Kikuyus, the replacement should be Kikuyu.



Apparently, there is particular attention to the US. President Ruto intends to appoint former Amaco CEO Elizabeth Koskei as our Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, and appoint Willy Bett as Kenya’s Ambassador to the US.

Rigathi is arguing that the New York posting should be given to a Kikuyu since the current holder of the office is a Kikuyu and that it would be unfair for Ruto to give those two positions based in the US to the people of his community, while Rigathi gets non for his people.

