Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and his ex-girlfriend Jacque Maribe will have to wait a little longer to know their fate in the murder of city businessman Monica Kimani.

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka was scheduled to deliver the ruling on Friday 10, February 2023.

However, she postponed the decision to a later date.

Information from the court’s registry indicates that the judge was held up and could not deliver the ruling as had been scheduled.

The accused were informed they will be notified of the new date.

Jowie and Maribe are accused of killing Ms. Kimani on the night of September 19, 2018, at Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani area within Nairobi County a few hours after she returned from a business trip in South Sudan.

Senior state prosecutor Wangui Gichuhi pleaded with the court to find that the two have a case to answer on account of overwhelming evidence and witness testimonies that linked them with the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.