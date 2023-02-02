Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 02 February 2023 – Seasoned media personality Kameme Goro is still minting money even after leaving Kiss FM, where she reportedly earned over Ksh 500,000 per month.

Critics have been poking fun at Kamene, with some speculating how she would survive without the lucrative job.

Kamene has hit back at her critics in a post on social media.

She wondered why people are bothered with her life instead of doing something important to improve their lives.

“So over the years I’ve applied the “don’t read the comment section” rule, but of late the notifications have been so many and super hateful.

“Darling Haters, why are you so pressed about my life??? I really don’t understand how you can be so hatefully invested in someone….,” she posed.

Kamene bragged that she is still cashing cheques and advised those trolling her to channel the energy elsewhere.

“How about you channel that energy and investment into yourself and see how you can do better in your own life, so you can stop trolling from a deplorable state of life and instead come hate on me in the bank when I’m cashing my cheques….“Wacha mauchungu, come I show you how to make money,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.