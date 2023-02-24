Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 24, 2023 – Jacob Ocholla, the man claiming to be the son of the 3rd President of Kenya, the late Mwai Kibaki, now claims his life is in danger.

According to a police report filed at the Springs Valley Police Station in Westlands, Nairobi, under Occurrence Book number 24, yesterday, Ocholla said that some people now want him dead.

He claimed that on Wednesday, two assassins, who were riding a motorbike and wielding weapons, trailed him while he was driving towards James Gichuru Road.

Ocholla said the two men knocked his car with the motorbike and he threw a water bottle at them; that’s when he realized his life was in great danger since they were armed with pistols.

He sped off towards the Village Market but the men kept on trailing him.

“I noticed that they are the same people and that’s when I immediately took my water bottle and threw it at them. They lost balance and I saw they were armed with a pistol. I immediately drove off towards the Village Market,” Ocholla stated.

Ocholla made news headlines in 2022 after he sensationally claimed to be the late President Mwai Kibaki’s firstborn son.

In an interview with a local media house last year, Ochola, who was born in Nairobi’s Kaloleni estate on July 22, 1960, alleged that he realized that Kibaki was his biological father three weeks after the former Head of State was laid to rest.

As such, Ocholla sued the former first family seeking to know whether Kenya’s third Head of State bequeathed him part of his wealth.

In his case filed before the Nyeri Family Court, Jacob Ocholla Mwai wants the court to compel the Kibaki family to recognize him as the firstborn son and give him an equal share of the late President’s vast wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.