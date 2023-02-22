Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Renowned blogger and Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has claimed that two Kenya Kwanza Alliance top leaders have bought Dusit Hotel in Nairobi and two local banks.

In the plan to buy Dusit hotel and two banks, President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have instructed Treasury to give broke Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) Sh 500 billion but the money has been channeled secretly to the leaders’ bank accounts to enable them to buy the multi-billion properties.

“Already two top Kenya Kwanza leaders have bought two banks and Dusit Hotel. The almost broke KNTC was given Sh 500 billion lines of credit through a top local bank.

“The amount of corruption we are going to witness in Kenya’s Kwanza govt is just out of the ordinary. KNTC is going to be used in the lootings,” Alai stated.

Ruto and Gachagua have been lying to Kenyans that the country is broke but on the other hand, they are looting billions of taxpayers’ money to buy properties worth billions of shillings

The Kenyan DAILY POST.