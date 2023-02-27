Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – The White House has rejected China’s peace proposal for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, February 24 was the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and on that day China called for a ceasefire after presenting a peace plan.

China’s 12-point proposal does not call for Russia troops to leave Ukraine and appears to criticize Western sanctions against Russia.

“Putin’s applauding it, so how could it be any good?” President Biden said of the plan in an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I’ve seen nothing in the plan to indicate there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia,” he added.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased since the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spying balloon earlier this month.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan accused China of “one-sided diplomacy.”

”China put forward this plan without having had a single conversation since the war began between President Xi and President Zelenskyy,” he said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

This comes after the State Department and Pentagon warned China against sending military aid to Russia.