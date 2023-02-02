Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Fridah Kamuyu, the 23-year-old lady who drowned and died at Titanic Dam in Juja while having fun with a married man, was laid to rest in an emotional burial attended by friends and family at her parents’ home in Murang’a County.

The burial was presided over by Bishop Edward Maina of the Anglican Church of Kenyan.

In his sermon, Bishop Maina advised the youth to stop taking shortcuts in life.

He noted that the youth nowadays don’t have patience.

He encouraged young people to embrace patience and perseverance in pursuit of the good life they desire.

“Drugs, crime, destructive lifestyles, are evidence of a youth with no hope for the future. They want shortcuts to achieve good life … But life is a process, not instant quick fixes,” he said.

He also urged parents to pray for their children without ceasing, adding that it is hard being a parent nowadays.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.