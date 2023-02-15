Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Millicent Wanjiku has been charged in court after she spiked her former colleague’s drink with a stupefying substance before stealing from him.

The victim, Jackson Imbwaka, invited Millicent to his house in Githurai 44 on January 18, 2023, after she requested a meeting.

The two worked together at a community-based organization until 2020.

Imbwaka left the house to purchase beer and food and when he returned, he fell asleep suddenly.

He woke up the next day and found the door to his house wide open.

Upon checking around, he found some of his household items and cash missing.

Upon replacing his SIM card, he found that Sh9,500 had been withdrawn from his M-Pesa account.

He reported the matter to the police and after investigations, detectives traced the suspect to her house in Kahawa West where she was arrested, and some of the stolen items were recovered.

Wanjiru is accused of stealing electronics, household items, an ATM card and cash Sh5000 all valued at Sh76,000 from Jackson Imbwaka.

She denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200, 000 without an option of cash bail.

The matter will be mentioned on April 11, 2023, before the hearing starts on August 9, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.