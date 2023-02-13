Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 13 February 2023 – Furious revelers had to take matters into their own hands after a car blocked them in the parking lot as they were leaving an entertainment joint in the city.

The owner of the car was reportedly called by security to clear the way but he refused to heed the call and continued having fun in the club.

The seemingly tipsy revelers literally lifted the car to create space and clear the way for them to leave.

Other revelers could be seen laughing and recording the incident.

Watch the hilarious video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.