Wednesday, 22 February 2023 – A consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks affixed with fake KRA stamps has been impounded at a go-down located at Khims Business Park, along Athi-River in Machakos County.

Hundreds of cartons containing thousands of bottles of Blue Mountain Vodka destined for the local market were recovered, following the ongoing operation on high-level tax evasion schemes by traders dealing in alcoholic and other related products.

Also recovered were over 4,500 litres of ethanol stored in drums, alcohol storage tanks, empty bottles and stickers, among other items related to the manufacturing of the alcoholic drink that is popular amongst the youths.

16 suspects were arrested at the premises found to be operating illegally, following the raid by a joint team of detectives and KRA officers, which was found to be operating illegally.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for one David Musila believed to be the owner of the plant.

