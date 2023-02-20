Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a man committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor of a posh apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi on Saturday evening.

Police who visited the scene recovered CCTV footage showing the man’s last moments before he took his own life.

After reviewing the footage, police noticed that he attempted to jump off but hesitated three times.

He then went to the rooftop where he meditated for almost 10 minutes contemplating taking his life before eventually jumping off the high-rise apartment.

Police recovered a mobile phone in his pocket and took it for analysis as they investigate his death.

The deceased did not leave a suicide note.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

