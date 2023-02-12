Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Anthony Mwangi, a boda boda rider based in Roysambu, is nursing injuries after a gay client he ferried home tried to sexually assault him.

The rogue client approached the rider on Friday and asked him to drop him home.

Upon reaching the gate, the client asked Mwangi to accompany him to his house so that he can get money to pay him.

He alleged that his phone was off and had no cash at hand.

Mwangi obliged but when they entered the house, the client started holding him suggestively and asked him to bend over.

A confrontation ensued and in the process, the client forcibly kissed the rider and bit his lips.

The victim managed to escape.

He sustained injuries on his lips.

Below is a post by blogger Derrick Mbugua narrating the bizarre incident.

