Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 52-year-old businesswoman, Esther Musila, the wife of 33-year-old Gospel artiste, Guardian Angel, has responded to a troll who dragged her for marrying a younger man, stating that she’s ‘sleeping with her son.’

The couple got married on January 4, 2022.

Since the couple went public in 2021, they have been subject to online criticism due to their age difference.

Responding to the troll in a question and answer session on Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, the mother of three asked;

‘Were you the midwife when I delivered him?’