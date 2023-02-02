Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen mansion.

This is even as Mudavadi’s elite bodyguards are being considered as prime suspects of the daring robbery.

Already, 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers have recorded statements at a nearby police station, detailing what they know about the robbery.

Furthermore, the burglary investigation was taken over by the Lang’ata Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) branch.

“We have recorded the workers’ statements and obtained CCTV footage to assist with the investigations,” a senior officer disclosed.

Detectives brushed through the CCTV footage, which caught two men jumping over the security perimeter wall. One suspect was said to have concealed his face with a plastic bag.

According to prior reports, the electric fence was faulty, offering a leeway for the thugs to get in and out of the mansion undetected. Police, however, wondered whether it was never repaired or intentionally switched off prior to the incident.

The thugs reportedly got away with a television set and a gas cylinder in the incident.

It was reported that Musalia and his family were not home when the thugs struck.

The family lives in the same compound as the house where goods were stolen.

In addition, the house was used as a store and was next to another house used by domestic workers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.