Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Serena Williams is addressing Will Smith’s Oscars slap nearly one year after it happened.

Will Smith starred as Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in the movie about his life titled King Richard.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, during a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Serena was asked about the King Richard star’s outburst at the Oscars which saw him slap Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s.

The slap stole the Williams family’s celebratory night.

The biographical sports drama, produced by Serena and her sister Venus, tells the story of Richard Williams, the tennis coach and father of the superstar athletes.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” Williams began. ‘But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and I’ve made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’’

Williams ended by saying, ‘We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human and let’s just be kind to each other. That’s often forgotten a lot.’

These are Williams’ first comments about the March 27, 2022 slap, which resulted in Smith ‘ who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as the tennis coach’ being banned from the Oscars, and Academy events, for 10 years.