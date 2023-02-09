Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has stated categorically that he won’t be part of a government that would turn Kenya into a one-state party.

This is after President William Ruto raided the Opposition stronghold and converted Raila Odinga’s die-hard allies to his side; a move that has worried many Kenyans who believe that Ruto wants to get everybody on his side in order to become a dictator.

However, in a statement via Twitter, Miguna dismissed claims that Ruto is turning Kenya into a one-party state following his recent meetings with ODM and Jubilee MPs.

According to him, Kenyans will not allow the Kenya Kwanza government to turn Kenya into an authoritarian state.

“There are more than 200 political parties in Kenya. More than 10 are represented in Parliament. How do these two images show that Kenya is “heading back to authoritarian one-party state?” For your information, Kenyans won’t allow authoritarianism or one-party system forever,” Miguna stated.

Over 30 Jubilee MPs met President Ruto at State House yesterday and pledged to work with his government to advance the development agenda.

Equally, the Head of State met with ODM MPs from the Nyanza region on Tuesday and they pledged to work with his government.

Miguna Miguna is one of the ardent supporters of Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST