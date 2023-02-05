Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, has said that women are their own worst enemies and create problems for their fellow women.

In a tweet shared online this morning, the mum of two stated that she was bashed a while back for berating a woman who come online to drag their exes.

She pointed out that months after a male figure came online to also condemn this act and that women in the majority are applauding him. She said the disparity in reaction shows that ”women are truly their own problems.’

