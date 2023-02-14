Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – DJ Cuppy has taken to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, on Valentine’s Day.

The DJ shared photos showing different cute moments in their relationship.

One photo shows a bouquet of flowers accompanied with a note that reads: ‘To the love of my life and my soon to be wife, we will be together for the rest of our life.’

Another shows a chat between the couple.

In the caption, Cuppy wrote: ‘Every single day is Valentine’s Day with this one.’

