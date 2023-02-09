Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki, has dismissed claims that police officers raided the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday night.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the first people who reported that over 20 police officers raided the home of the former powerful CS and they were planning to arrest him.

Raila, in his own words, claimed that police officers surrounded the home of Matiang’i and said it was wrong for the government to arrest senior citizens at night.

“I have just received information that police have surrounded the home of Fred Matiang’i.

“I was shocked to hear that police came to arrest him at night,” Raila stated.

“If Matiang’i has committed a crime that warrants his arrest that should be made public and known to him… This idea of arresting senior citizens at this hour of the night is unacceptable,” Raila added.

But Kindiki in a statement on Thursday said the allegations that police raided the home of Matiang’i are false and no one was planning to arrest him.

Kindiki said he has confirmed with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and all state agencies, and no one was sent to raid Matiangi’s Karen home.

“This allegation is false. No police officer(s) or any security agent from any Government institution or department was dispatched to the home of Dr. Matiang’i to arrest, harass or otherwise interfere with his Constitutional rights in any manner whatsoever,” Kindiki stated.

He urged any Kenyan who has evidence that police raided Matiangi’s home to present it to any police station and stern action will be taken.

“Any person with information relating to the alleged incident at Dr. Matiang’i’s home last night is advised to file a formal complaint at the nearest police station for investigations and appropriate action,” Kindiki said.

