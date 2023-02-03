Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow in his bid to force President William Ruto out of power through mass action.

This is after leaders from Nyanza disowned his planned rallies against Ruto and his government, saying they are tired of Raila’s kind of politics.

Addressing the media yesterday, the politicians, religious leaders, and professionals in Nyanza called on the youth to shun the rallies, saying Raila has chosen the path of political intolerance which threatens the prevailing peace and stability of the country.

Led by former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, the leaders asked Raila to call off the rallies.

“We must stop the obsession that we can only get into power through violence, intimidation and blackmail yet we call ourselves statesmen and democrats. We must be honest with each other and move forward as one nation one people,” he stated.

Outa further blasted Nyanza leaders who warmed up to Ruto during his tour of Nyanza only for them to change their tune a week later.

Betty Adera, a politician from Nairobi said women and children will bear the brunt of the rallies.

“We are asking Azimio to take those rallies to Karen, Runda and Muthaiga; and not areas where people are struggling to fend for their families,” she said.

Former Chairman of Lake Basin Development Authority Odoyo Owidi wondered why Raila is still claiming that his election victory was stolen.

“It is like France coming to claim now that Argentina did not win the World Cup,” he stated.

