Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – In what may be perceived as a declaration of war against former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government of President William Ruto has sounded a warning to the ex-president over his involvement in Raila Odinga’s revolution against the government.

This is after Uhuru made clear after the burial of Prof. George Magoha on Saturday that he will follow Raila Odinga and will do whatever he tells him to do.

Uhuru acknowledged Raila as his party leader and that he is ready to join him in his anti-government protests to ensure Ruto delivers as he promised during campaigns.

However, Ruto, through Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, warned Uhuru against involving himself in opposition politics.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service of Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek in Baringo County, Cheruiyot stated that they would withdraw Uhuru’s retirement perks if he continues to support Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

“Uhuru amejitokeza wazi wazi amesema ati party leader wake ni Raila Odinga, nimemuangalia hadi nikamuhurumia, yaani from a president to a follower of a rebel leader, shame on you. How can it be that when you won elections other people supported you but when William Ruto wins elections, you join those that are castigating his government and saying they do not recognise him?

“In fact, ile benefits ambayo wanapatia yeye as a retired Head of State akiendelea na hii mambo ya resistance there is no way we can give retirement benefits to a leader of a resistant movement,” the Kericho Senator stated.

He went on to say that, the Kenya Kwanza government should continue its onslaught on the Kenyatta family over tax evasion.

“Nakubaliana na ile maneno Chepsongol alisema, finya hao watu kabisa, na sio kwa ushuru peke yake, hata ile vitu ya wananchi walichukua lazima warudishe. Wacha kulia kwa ushuru pekee my friend tunataka kukujia ile vitu ya wananchi ulichukua mpaka ile ilipatikana nchi zingine inaitwa Pandora,” Cheruiyot added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.