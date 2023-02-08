Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 – Sarah Chepkosgey is trending after she wrote a message to her ex-husband on Facebook, informing him that he is not the biological father to their kids.

The disgruntled Kalenjin woman complained that her ex-husband keeps on stalking her after they divorced, adding that he wants custody of their kids yet he is not the biological dad.

She went ahead and broke the bad news to her ex-husband by informing him that she sired the kids with the landlord.

Her post has gone viral and attracted over 3,000 comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.