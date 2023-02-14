Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Renowned Political Analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to be careful after exposing the real financiers of banditry in North Rift.
Speaking during an interview yesterday, Natembeya claimed that Nairobi and Nakuru Counties are the ones funding banditry attacks in Kerio Valley since the cows that are stolen during those attacks end up in the butcheries in Nairobi and Nakuru.
He claimed that the people involved in the banditry business are politicians and well-connected individuals who have held the government hostage.
As a result of this expose, Mutahi Ngunyi has told Natembeya to watch his back or else he might end up like former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Robert Ouko, who was allegedly murdered by his colleague, Nicholas Biwott, and his body roasted like meat beyond recognition.
“George Natembeya is BOLD. And I like that. But he SHOULD watch the NTV documentary on the #oukomurdermystery. The BANDIT ECONOMY of North Rift feeds Nairobi butcheries. And its owners are CONNECTED and RUTHLESS,” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.
When you mungikis with your RIP abyss regime of fraudster vampire Uhuru with his handshake crime brother with his cohorts of vampires and robbers of that hades regime have been running those banditry in the North Rift have been smoked.
All you NYS thief can think of is watch your back against these terrorist. That is a whore mentality.
All those banditry have been fraudsters in government. That why none of the stolen livestock have even been found, with all the night road blocks. In less than 2 kilometres of ride these livestock can’t be found – it definite these robbery with violence were operating from statehouse and that explains why these military and state house folks are millionaires and fatter than pigs: yet their salaries don’t reflex the blood moneys they gotten by killing innocent farmers in the North Rift since 1963 to date.
Governor, all the people of Rift Valley are with you against these mungikis!