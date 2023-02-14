Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Renowned Political Analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to be careful after exposing the real financiers of banditry in North Rift.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Natembeya claimed that Nairobi and Nakuru Counties are the ones funding banditry attacks in Kerio Valley since the cows that are stolen during those attacks end up in the butcheries in Nairobi and Nakuru.

He claimed that the people involved in the banditry business are politicians and well-connected individuals who have held the government hostage.

As a result of this expose, Mutahi Ngunyi has told Natembeya to watch his back or else he might end up like former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Robert Ouko, who was allegedly murdered by his colleague, Nicholas Biwott, and his body roasted like meat beyond recognition.

“George Natembeya is BOLD. And I like that. But he SHOULD watch the NTV documentary on the #oukomurdermystery. The BANDIT ECONOMY of North Rift feeds Nairobi butcheries. And its owners are CONNECTED and RUTHLESS,” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST