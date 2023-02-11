Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – The U.S. launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle on February 9, 2023, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in a defiant show of nuclear readiness.

The test launched at 11:01 p.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the military base announced on Friday February 10.

It was a “routine” activity “intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective,” according to the announcement.

“A test launch displays the heart of our deterrence mission on the world’s stage, assuring our nation and its allies that our weapons are capable and our Airmen are ready and willing to defend peace across the globe at a moment’s notice,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander.

The Air Force said the ICBM’s test reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, showing the “accuracy and reliability” of the U.S. ICBM system.

“This launch showcases the redundancy and reliability of our strategic deterrence systems while sending a visible message of assurance to allies,” said Col. Christopher Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander.

“This multilateral team reflects the precision and professionalism of our command, and our joint partners,” Cruise added.

The test launch comes days after the U.S. government shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon, which traveled across the continental United States before it was taken out, has been linked to a surveillance program run by the People’s Republic of China military.

The test also comes after a show of force from North Korea’s military, which paraded up to 12 individual Hwasong-17 ICBM launchers.

It also comes as Russia has been threatening for months to use non-conventional means if it’s war in Ukraine fails.

