Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A magnitude 6.4 aftershock struck Turkey on Monday, February 20, two weeks after a massive earthquake left tens of thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria.

The quake struck Defne, a town in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said Monday, February 20.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also reported the quake as being of magnitude 6.4 at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The powerful aftershock follows a deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6 and killed almost 50,000 people.

See different videos from eyewitnesses below

⚠️BREAKING: Footage show buildings collapsing after new earthquake hits Hatay, Turkey pic.twitter.com/XlLMYNhiqt — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) February 20, 2023

Footage from the airport in Hatay #Turkey during the new #earthquake that just happened TODAY pic.twitter.com/Qk29rLu6Lb — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) February 20, 2023