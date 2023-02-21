Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A magnitude 6.4 aftershock struck Turkey on Monday, February 20, two weeks after a massive earthquake left tens of thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria.
The quake struck Defne, a town in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said Monday, February 20.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also reported the quake as being of magnitude 6.4 at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The powerful aftershock follows a deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6 and killed almost 50,000 people.
See different videos from eyewitnesses below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>