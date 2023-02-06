Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – The investigation into the robbery at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen mansion last week has taken an interesting turn.

This is after police officers investigating the case claim that Mudavadi’s son, Moses, lied about the robbery.

According to Lang’ata OCPD Monica Kimani, who took over the burglary investigation, claims by Mudavadi’s son that the incident occurred whereby a TV set and a gas cylinder were stolen are all false.

She affirmed that such an incident could not occur on the premises of a well-guarded senior government official.

She contradicted the report filed by Mudavadi’s son, Moses, who claimed that he was notified of the incident by the house help.

A CCTV camera, which was later retrieved, captured two thieves jumping over the security perimeter wall earlier.

The initial police report indicated that two male suspects were captured accessing Mudavadi’s compound.

As per multiple reports, ten General Service Unit (GSU) officers, manning the home, also recorded statements at a nearby police station.

“We have recorded the workers’ statements and obtained CCTV footage to assist with the investigations,” a senior officer disclosed to the media at the time.

From information obtained through the CCTV footage, two men were captured jumping over the security perimeter wall.

One suspect had also concealed his face with a plastic bag. Two people have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Preliminary reports indicated that the electric fence of Mudavadi’s home was faulty, offering a leeway for the thugs to get in and out of the mansion undetected.

An investigation was launched to probe whether the fence was under repair or was intentionally switched off prior to the incident.

