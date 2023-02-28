Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – A police officer succumbed to injuries that he sustained on Monday at around 4:30 pm after a rogue motorist run over him at Buxton junction in Mombasa.

The deceased officer, identified as Julius Marwa, stopped a Toyota Ractis silver car with registration number KDD 986D for a routine traffic check.

However, the driver, Osman Jama Abdi, refused to turn off the engine, prompting the cop to open the driver’s door with the intent of turning off the ignition.

A tussle ensued and in the process, the rogue driver grabbed the officer’s hand and tried to pull him inside the vehicle before speeding off with the officer’s feet dragging on the tarmac for about 200 meters.

The officer was then pushed out of the moving vehicle and was tragically run over by the rear right wheel.

He sustained serious head injuries and multiple pelvic fractures and was rushed to Jocham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was later traced to a basement parking lot within Beach Road Estate in Nyali, where he had locked himself inside the vehicle.

He was arrested, and the motor vehicle was towed to Makupa Police Station, pending further police action.

