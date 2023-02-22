Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has addressed his future at Napoli saying it will be sorted at the end of the season.

Osimhen has been a subject of interest from Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Chelsea after scoring 18 goals and three assists in 19 league appearances for the Partenopei.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to make a move for the striker this summer with both clubs desperately in need of a striker.

Osimhen has however said it up to Napoli to decide where he will be playing his football next season, as they have placed him on £100m price.

“When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues,” Osimhen told ESPN.

“And to be able to be attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

“At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.”