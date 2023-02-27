Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – A 200 level student of the Taraba State University identified as Paul Ibrahim Kunini, has reportedly committed suicide.

One of his classmates, Ruth Ayoade, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, February 27, 2023, said the deceased had been battling with a heart related ailment which led him to depression.

“Last night we the family of Human Kinetic and Health Education (200l) received the most devastating news about the demise of our brother, course mate and friend, Paul Ibrahim, who had been suffering from heart related ailment for some time now, but due to depression he committed suicide yesterday. Burial arrangement is still in progress, date and time will be communicated soon.” she wrote.

According to the obituary shared by his brother, the 26-year-old student died on Sunday, February 26.

Paul will be laid to rest on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in his hometown of Taraba.

