Friday, 03 February 2023 – Vanessa Hudgens and her MLB player boyfriend, Cole Tucker, are engaged.

Tucker popped the question sometime at the end of 2022, a source told TMZ.

The “High School Musical” star and the Colorado Rockies utility man have been dating since 2020.

They were in Paris together in Nov. 2022, and it’s believed that’s when they got engaged.

Just a few days ago, Hudgens proclaimed her love for the baseball player in a mushy social media post, writing, “I’ll stop the world and melt with you.”

Tucker’s written similar messages to Hudgens on his Instagram too.