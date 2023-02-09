Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a terror alert warning its citizens that terrorists may target high-traffic areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and other towns in Kenya.

The embassy, in a statement, said the locations continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” the alert stated.

It added the government of Kenya has increased counterterrorism patrols.

The embassy wants its citizens to exercise vigilance at locations frequented by tourists/foreigners, review their personal security plans and be aware of their surroundings.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism on several occasions and many Kenyans have taken to social media to urge Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to act on the alert and stop criminals who are planning terrorist acts inside Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.