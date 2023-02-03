Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – President William Ruto’s plan to introduce a carbon tax for motorists has been met with serious resistance.

This is after a section of motorists opposed plans to introduce taxes for every tonne of carbon emitted to facilitate the switch to clean energy.

Led by former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow, the motorists argued that the new measures contained in the Draft Green Fiscal Incentive Policy Framework would overburden Kenyans.

Kerrow maintained that food insecurity should first be addressed before introducing the new charge to motorists.

“Traffic Congestion Tax: misplaced priorities! A nation that can’t even feed its citizens, provide medical care to the majority and half its population living in abject poverty worries itself about carbon emissions. Some of our technocrats are out of touch with reality,” Kerrow stated.

Politician Buzeki Kiprop Bundotich insisted that the government will have to devise another way of raising revenue since introducing the carbon tax would eliminate the fuel levy.

Another motorist faulted Ruto’s government over its plans to overburden Kenyans with another tax, saying its timing was misplaced.

“The issue at hand is very expensive, so maybe we could have the same proposal but later on,” a cab driver stated.

“It will really affect us in a big way, because at the moment, almost everyone is using fuel in one way or another,” another matatu driver stated.

But defending the move to introduce the carbon tax, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Davis Chirchir urged Kenyan motorists to consider converting their engines to operate using electricity or else they will have to pay tax.

While addressing his supporters at Jacaranda Grounds, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga incited Kenyans to resist punitive taxes being imposed on them by Ruto and his government, and as it appears, the resistance has begun.

