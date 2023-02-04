Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Hustlers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to afford water thanks to President William Ruto and his government.

This is after Water Resources Authority (WASREB) implemented new water levies, projected to cause a 10 times increase in the commodity’s price.

Water charges will rise from 50 cents to Ksh5 for every 1,000 litres of water sold to consumers.

According to the ministry, the levies would also affect water used for irrigation, fish farming, and commercial or industrial use.

Implementation of the levies, according to some investors in the water sector, would lead to huge losses and force some vendors to shut down their businesses.

On Thursday, representatives of investors in Kiambu protested the implementation, stating that the move would increase the cost of living in urban areas.

“We will lose our jobs because if we were previously paying Ksh10,000 for water, ten times that amount will be too much to raise.”

“There is no company or business sector that can endure a ten-time increase. Kenyans will suffer because of those charges,” the businessmen lamented.

Investors appealed to Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to delay the implementation of the regulations to allow for further deliberations.

On September 29, 2022, Ruto announced plans to enter into water purchase agreements with private firms.

The invitation to private investors to partner with the government in building multi-billion water projects after which the developers would be allowed to charge slightly higher rates to recover their investment.

