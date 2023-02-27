Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – Parents are up in arms over President William Ruto’s government’s move to cut funding for students who scored C+ in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Venting yesterday, some parents complained that the move would lock out thousands of children from humble backgrounds from furthering their education.

Joyce Kemunto explained that withdrawal of the support would mean that her son, who repeated Form Four to qualify for the funding, dropped out of school.

“I am his only surviving parent and I cannot afford to pay fees. I am pleading with the government to help our children so that they can also come and help us in future,” Kemunto stated.

Her son, Fred Sing’a, scored a C plain in the 2021 KCSE exam and was admitted to the polytechnic but lost the opportunity because she could not afford to pay his tuition fees.

Sing’a intimated that if the state goes ahead with the plan, he would consider repeating the class for a second time to qualify for the sponsorship.

Another parent protested the move and warned the government against converting a basic need into a preserve of the rich in society.

“Education should also benefit the poor because that is how a society is uplifted,” Anthony Machoka remarked.

The revelation was made by University Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoffrey Monari who intimated that Ruto’s government did not have the capacity to sponsor all 173,345 students who qualified to join the university.

His sentiments came after KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Agnes Wahome called on universities to consider other sources of funding for students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.