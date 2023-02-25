Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – There was a traffic snarl-up on the Marimanti- Gatunga road on Saturday morning as students from Tharaka Technical and Vocational College engaged police in running battles as they staged protests and barricaded the road.

The students alleged their grievances were being ignored by the college administration.

They claimed the college had introduced new charges.

Officials at the university declined to address the press on the matter.

This comes even as there have been concerns about the cost of college and university education, with an Education task force making proposals to streamline facilities experiencing financial constraints.

Some of the proposals include tripling fees.

However, a section of education stakeholders has appealed to President William Ruto’s government not to implement the proposal to hike fees to enable children from poor families to access higher education.

Since taking over in September, Ruto has made the life of hustlers more difficult by raising school fees, reducing students’ funding through HELB as well as increasing taxes which has seen prices of basic commodities go up.

On the other hand, he has been rewarding the high and mighty despite promising to take care of hustlers first in his campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.