Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 February 2023 – Detectives have arrested two suspects who were found slaughtering donkeys at a thicket in Ndeiya, Kiambu County, and recovered over 30 fresh carcasses of the animal.

Patrick Muiruri, 29, and Elizabeth Wangeci, 32, were arrested and two vehicles used in the transportation of the flesh in gunny bags impounded.

This followed a raid at the scene of the slaughter located at an open field within a thicket in Rwasumali village, where the beast of burden is slaughtered before finding its way to butcheries and meat spots in the city.

After slaughtering the animals, the unscrupulous traders extract boneless meat from the animal’s carcass which is sold to meat lovers in the city exorbitantly, disguised as beef fillet and other boneless chops.

No flesh is left to waste as the traders also package the donkey intestines, kidneys and other internal organs which are sold to outlets dealing in popular roadside delicacy Mutura, supu and matumbo.

The raid follows numerous complaints by residents in Limuru and its environs on the disappearance of donkeys which detectives have since established find their way to the dinner tables of hapless city residents.

The two suspects are currently in custody at Ndeiya police station being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST