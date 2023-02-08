Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – National Police and Prisons Reforms Taskforce chair, former Chief Justice David Maraga, has heaped praises on former President Uhuru Kenyatta for doing an excellent job, especially for the police during his tenure.

Speaking yesterday after visiting Shimo la Tewa Prison and inspecting officers’ houses, Maraga lauded Uhuru for building modern housing for the officers.

He noted that the officers were happy with the good work the former head of state had done since he joined the office in 2013.

“We saw the residential premises for prison officers and police officers there. We have been to Shimo la Tewa looking into residential places for officers. Some require a lot of work to be done.”

“In these two blocks here, they have bedsitters, two and three bedrooms. The plan is fantastic. Officers are very happy only if they could be completed.”

“I am told that the initiative was started by former president Kenyatta. It is a very good initiative. I want to commend former President Kenyatta for this,” he announced.

At the same time, Maraga challenged his current boss, President William Ruto, to make use of the piece of land at the correctional facility to develop more modern houses for the officers.

According to the Chief Justice emeritus, who was appointed by Ruto to chair the team, the only challenge was getting financial support to complete the project.

“We just need more resources on them. If more of these buildings would be put up they would be very happy. They are living in dignified premises.

“The good thing is that Shimo la Tewa has a big land of more than 800 acres which can serve the government very well.”

“The contractor moved out because he was not paid. It goes without saying that it just needs money to be completed. We will make our own recommendations,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.