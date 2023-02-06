Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Three kids who were burnt to death by their stepfather were laid to rest over the weekend in Nyakach.

According to former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, the innocent kids aged 8, 12, and 14 respectively, were burnt beyond recognition after their stepfather set ablaze their family house in Korogocho, following a domestic dispute.

The evil man killed his biological son in the tragic incident.

Sonko shared an emotional video from the burial and advised men to stop dragging their kids into domestic disputes with their wives.

“This is a message to my fellow men, tuki differ or kukosana na mabibi zetu or even girlfriends tafadhalini tuwachane na watoto and in any case kids shouldn’t even know if there’s a misunderstanding in the house… Look now at the pain in this Village in Nyakach during the burial of the three brothers the late master Leonard Onyango Okoth-14, Erick Otieno Okoth-12 and Joseph Onyango Omondi- 8 who were killed in Korogocho here in Nairobi when they were burnt beyond recognition after their stepfather set ablaze his wife’s house.

“The useless stepfather who was the biological father of one of the three sons killed his own son in the same incident.

“His main target was his ex-wife who by the grace of God was not in the house by the time the house was on fire,” Sonko tweeted.

“Police are still looking for the suspect who’s still at large. As Sonko Rescue Team we assisted the family in clearing all the bills including transporting the bodies of the deceased and the family to Nyakach, Kisumu. May the Lord rests the three innocent souls in eternal peace,” he added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.