Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has explained why he led a section of Kenyans in a viral ‘sufuria’ protest.

Speaking to the press, Kioni revealed that he was upset by the suffering of the people in Nyandarua who were starving.

He noted that the meaning of their mini-demo was both literal and symbolic, and was a message to President William Ruto’s administration.

“Kenyans are hungry, not just for food but for the promises the government made to be delivered. This is not only in Nyandarua but the entire country,” Kioni remarked.

He argued that the citizenry was frustrated by the current situation of the high cost of living in the country, claiming that it was because an unstable government is in charge.

“The people who are in power got the seat through the backdoor and they do not understand how the country is supposed to run,” the SG declared.

Kioni revealed plans to hold public barazas in the county to chart the way forward on how to deal with the concerns of the people, among them the rising cost of living.

In a video that went viral, Jeremiah was joined by Jubilee party delegates, who used cups and spoons to strike against sufurias in a demonstration of hunger.

According to the delegates, Ruto’s administration had failed to lower the costs of basic food commodities such as cooking oil, sugar and maize flour as promised.

On their part, the youth complained over unemployment, faulting the government for doing away with the Kazi Mtaani programme which provided some economic cushion for them.

Kioni has been at the forefront of criticizing the Ruto administration, which he insists should not be in office.

