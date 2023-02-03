Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta has rejected new bodyguards assigned to him by President William Ruto.

Under the 2010 constitution, Uhuru, who served between 2013 and 2022, is supposed to be guarded by the state all the time until he meets his maker.

However, on Thursday, Uhuru’s bodyguards were withdrawn.

Speaking to the press in Mombasa yesterday, Inspector General of police Japhet Koome said that they have scaled down Uhuru’s security as part of a restructuring process within the National Police Service (NPS).

Alai said on Friday, Ruto called Uhuru and urged him that he is entitled to 10 to 15 Reece officers but he can’t choose them.

Uhuru reportedly told Ruto that if he cannot be allowed to choose, he doesn’t want bodyguards and God will protect him.

“The issue of Uhuru’s security isn’t about senior officers in his detail. All his guards were WITHDRAWN.

“This morning, he has been called and told that he is entitled to 10 to 15 officers but he can’t choose.

“He has told them to keep the guards if they must choose for him,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

