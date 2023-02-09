Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to punish over 30 Jubilee MPs who defied him and the party and went ahead to meet with President William Ruto at State House yesterday.

In a statement, Uhuru, through Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, revealed that rebel MPs would be disciplined for meeting Ruto without the blessings of the party.

Kioni stated that disciplinary steps were already being taken and that, eventually, the MPs would be called to answer charges levelled against them.

“I am not in support of the meeting. Attempts to get my opinion on the matter was denied by the members.”

“Disciplinary measures have commenced against the members as we speak,” he disclosed.

Kioni further revealed that the move by Ruto was a scheme to ensure there were no dissenting voices against his regime.

“We are aware that this move by Ruto is to kill in contrary opinion and to ensure that there is no voice to speak against the ills of his illegitimate government,

He is intent on hiking taxes, selling public facilities like government parastatals, and passing policies without any opposition,” he added.

The former Ndaragua legislator further stated that Ruto did not mean well for the country accusing him of buying any dissenting opinion.

Kioni also affirmed that the actions of the MPs did not in any way hamper the activities of the party in the Azimio Coalition.

“Those MPs in the State House meeting have never attended our rallies. That does not in any way affect our activities. We will however deal with the issue with our internal party structures,” he disclosed.

On whether the significance of the meeting paints the party negatively, Kioni argued that as a party, they drew strength from the masses.

