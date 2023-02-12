Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed his next course of action after President William Ruto staged a bloodless coup in the Jubilee Party where his allies were ejected from the party by Ruto’s sympathizers.

In a statement, Uhuru, through the suspended Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, said he will not get involved in the ongoing Jubilee wrangles.

According to Kioni, Uhuru is focused on the international peacekeeping duties that were assigned to him by Ruto, and he has no time for local politics.

He noted that Uhuru did not want to be drawn to petty issues that would distract him from his ongoing role in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace talks.

“He (Uhuru) will not even waste his time. Remember the work he has today on the peacekeeping mission in the region, which is likely to be expanded to other areas. We are focused on issues facing Kenyans.

‘It is not the power that you need. You need people loyal to the vision, and the party leader is never there to coerce anybody. That is not his nature,” the SG stated.

However, his remark has left a lot to be desired, with many wondering whether Uhuru had a hand in the entire coup now that he doesn’t want to face Ruto head-on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.