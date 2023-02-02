Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has relocated its headquarters from Pangani to Kileleshwa estate.

According to a notice, Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the party would now be headquartered in a building off Mandera Road.

Kioni indicated that the move was part of their plan of revamping the party and raising new leaders for the future.

“The Jubilee Party Headquarters has been relocated to a new address within the Kileleshwa area, off Mandera Road.

“Our focus will be on strengthening our county, constituency, and ward offices and recruiting more members as we mold and nurture the next generation of Jubilee Leaders,” read the statement in part.

However, Kioni failed to indicate the exact building they were moving into, a move that has raised suspicion with rumors having it that the new headquarter is a tiny office compared to Pangani.

It is believed, Uhuru moved his party to a tiny office in Kileleshwa due to financial constraints occasioned by Jubilee’s dismal performance in the last election.

The announcement also came months after the Pangani Building that housed the Jubilee Party was put up for auction due to financial-related issues.

In an advert on August 29, 2022, Garam Investments Auctioneers announced that they had put up the seven-storey building along Thika Road on auction with interested bidders required to deposit Ksh5 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.