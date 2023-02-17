Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 17, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in a serious dilemma.

This is after the deadline he was given by President William Ruto to abandon former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s revolution against his government or lose his retirement perks almost elapses.

However, all is not lost for Uhuru as some Jubilee legislators have expressed their willingness to talk sense into him.

Led by former Cheragany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny, the lawmakers indicated that they had hatched plans to engage the former commander-in-chief to chart a way forward on his future.

Uhuru risks losing his nearly Ksh700 million retirement perk, with Jubilee rebel members pushing him to either quit the party or work with Ruto.

“Within the same period, we hope that our party leader (Uhuru Kenyatta) will reach out so that we can explain to him why we want to exit.

“We have been frustrated because our members have been denied some positions in Parliament, and that is what has engineered all these, “Joshua Kutuny told Nation.

According to the MPs, their discourse would help save Uhuru from being sidelined after Jubilee exits Azimio. It would also help him secure his retirement perks.

This comes even as Uhuru has indicated his willingness to turn down the perks.

During the burial of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Omore Magoha, he pledged his loyalty to Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.